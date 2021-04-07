Yaa Pono is my favorite musician in Ghana - Queen Iminah

Music of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: 3 News

African-American singer and songwriter, Queen Iminah has pointed out that controversial artiste Yaa Pono is her favorite musician in Ghana.



The sensational Afrobeats singer who defines her music as “Melanated Music” said this in an interview with Cookie Tee on the New Day show on TV3, Wednesday, April 7.



Queen Iminah, who was in Ghana in 2019 on a music tour with the Oakland-based R&B group Tony! Toni! Tone! recounted how she met the Hiplife stalwart thus, “my favorite musician in Ghana is Yaa Pono, I met him when I first came on tour to Ghana, I was on tour with the R&B group Tony! Toni! Tone! in 2019. So that’s actually how I first came to Ghana with Dwayne Williams, the founder of the group and he is connected with Yaa Pono, I’ve been hearing about him, hearing some of his music, I thought he was really cool and then we met and we instantly clicked like that”.



The “Osun” hit singer acknowledged that the controversial paradigm of Yaa Pono’s art in the music industry in Ghana is the spark of their connection and that he is really a positive artiste.



Queen Iminah said she has recorded the remix of her hit song “Osun” on her EP featuring Yaa Pono, which is receiving positive reviews and feedback that she is going to include him on her next projects to come.



“I have six songs on my EP but since I’ve been to Ghana this trip, I actually have two more songs that I’ve recorded and the reaction I’m getting from everyone is that I need to include him on the next project. So I may increase it to eight and just make it an album” she pointed out.