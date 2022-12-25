You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 25Article 1686032

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yaa Jackson ties the knot with boyfriend

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Yaa Jackson captured with family and husband Yaa Jackson captured with family and husband

Ghanaian child actress cum musician, Yaa Jackson and her fiancé have gotten married in a low-key ceremony with just family and a few friends present.

The 22-year-old actress was shown in a social media video wearing a loose white dress and white shoes, while the young male was clothed in a matching white kaftan.

Yaa Jackson smiled broadly when showing off her engagement ring during the wedding ceremony.

This comes shortly after the Ghanaian actress shared a post that caused a stir on social media on December 12, 2022.

She probed to know why she shouldn't go on a date with other men despite having a boyfriend.

In an Instagram post, Yaa Jackson rocked a pink body suit revealing parts of her butt. She threw on a pink jacket to match.

“Them: Reject the date if you have a boyfriend! Me: So because of my boyfriend I shouldn't go and meet my future husband or what ???” she wrote.




ADA/WA

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment