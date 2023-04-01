Yaa Jackson teams up with Bisa Kdei for a love classic 'Makoma'

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Afrobeats diva Yaa Jackson has dropped another groundbreaking single, "Makoma" featuring award-winning Highlife superstar, Bisa Kdei.



After the success of her recent single "Baby Mama," Yaa Jackson continues with her big return to the music industry with another staggering collaboration.



Produced by Deelaw Beatz and mixed by Willis Beatz, the talented songstress on this new song showcases her powerful and enchanting vocals coupled with Bisa Kdei's astounding lyrical vibes.



Yaa Jackson's vocal delivery on "Makoma" which translates in English as "My Heart," sounds superb as she goes emotional while sharing the story of a broken heart.



The new song would certainly resonate with people in love and seek to offer some respite and solace in times of difficulty.



The song is readily available across various streaming platforms, including Audiomack, Deezer, Boomplay, and Tidal.



The Kumasi-based artiste has over the years released hit songs including "Tear Rubber" and "Ehwe Papa," among many others.



