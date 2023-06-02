You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 02Article 1778957

Entertainment of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yaa Jackson sparks discussion again with racy outfit almost revealing her nipples

Ghanaian actress and musician, Yaa Jackson, has sparked a conversation among netizens with her recent fashion choice that revealed her cleavage, almost exposing her nipples.

Yaa Jackson confidently showcased her individuality and body positivity through a Snapchat post.

While she rocked a long bob hair extension, her no-makeup look enhanced her overall appearance, ensuring that all attention was drawn to her outfit.

Embracing a raw and unapologetic style, Yaa Jackson's long bob hair extension complemented her chic and modern look.

She opted for a natural appearance, free from heavy makeup, allowing her fashion choice to take center stage.

To complete her distinctive ensemble, Yaa Jackson paired an off-white top with a waist trainer and short jeans.

The waist trainer accentuated her curves, highlighting her hourglass figure and empowering her body-positive message.

The addition of short jeans added a casual touch to the outfit, while also showcasing Yaa Jackson's fearless and daring fashion sense.


