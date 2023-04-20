You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 04 20Article 1752539

Yaa Jackson shows off 'sexy' body after pregnancy

Singer, Yaa Jackson Singer, Yaa Jackson

Actress and singer Yaa Konadu Jackson known for flaunting her body in sheer dresses toned down when she got pregnant with her first child back in 2022.

Yaa Jackson who has gone mute for some months in terms of her wild style of dressing took to her Instagram page on Thursday to remind the public that she's still got it even with her pregnancy weight.

The 'Baby Mama' crooner who released a single after her childbirth has declared herself as a "sexy born one".

The 22-year-old singer in her postpartum body post did well to restrict the comment section to avoid unsolicited messages or advice from critics who have in the past called her out for indecent dressing.

The viral photo highlighted Yaa's curves in jeans shorts, bare boobs and nipples which were concealed with white tape.

