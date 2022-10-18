Yaa Jackson marks birthday with ‘wild’ pictures

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress cum musician, Yaa Jackson, has marked her birthday with some racy pictures shared on her social media handles.



The actress in the photos is seen semi-naked and showing off her elaborate tattoos.



Donning a navy green lingerie, she posed on a bed with a very long caption describing herself as sassy, fabulous and crazy.



“Oh wait a minute... it’s my birthday. Boujie since birth. All I do is upgrade. Getting turnt. Level unlocked. Still DADDYS girl. One time for the birthday bi*ch. it’s my birthday, so you know I’m serving looks. birthday kisses, and birthday wishes. On this is cheers to another year, birthday behaviour.



“Another year being fabulous. Sassy since the 90’s. A year older, a year wiser. Still crazy after all these years. I’m not getting older. I’m getting better. it’s my birthday so make sure you wish me a happy birthday lol. NO PEN, NO PAPER BUT I STILL DRAW ATTENTION,” she shared on Instagram.



Yaa Jackson's post has since received countless birthday wishes from social media users.



ADA/DO