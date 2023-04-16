Yaa Jackson and partner's 'smoking' video sets social media ablaze

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 April 2023

The social media activities of Ghanaian child actress turned musician Yaa Jackson and her partner Manuel have sparked widespread discussion online.



In a video shared on Snapchat, the couple can be seen smoking shisha while kissing at the same time.



While some Ghanaians have expressed their disapproval of Yaa Jackson's behavior, her father, Jackson Bentum, has publicly defended her.



In a February 2023 interview with Graphic Showbiz, he stated that he sees nothing wrong with his daughter's sense of style, and that being in the entertainment industry makes her a target for haters and trolls.



Mr. Bentum went on to say that his daughter is not a bad person, and that the scrutiny she faces is simply a consequence of her fame.



He described her as a talented and respectable young woman who is simply playing her role in the world of show business.



“My daughter is not a bad girl like people think. You see, it is only when you are very popular that people talk about you so that is what is happening with my daughter.



“I don’t feel bad as her father when people talk about her because I know that is how showbiz is, people will talk about you once you are in the limelight, so I don’t have any issues with that, at all,” he said.



While opinions on Yaa Jackson's behavior continue to be divided, her father's supportive stance is sure to be a source of comfort for her during this period of intense scrutiny.



