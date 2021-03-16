Movies of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Muse Africa

Yaa Gyasi’s ‘Transcendent Kingdom’ makes 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist

Yaa Gyasi, Ghanaian-American author

‘Transcendent Kingdom,’ a novel by Ghanaian-American author, Yaa Gyasi has been longlisted for the 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction.



It is one of the United Kingdom’s most prestigious literary prizes‘Transcendent Kingdom‘ follows 28-year-old Gifty, a PhD candidate in neuroscience in her fifth year at Stanford University, and her Ghanaian-American mother, who is suffering from a deep depression.



The shortlist of six books determined by a judging panel will be announced on April 28, 2021. The winner of the 25th edition of the Women’s Prize for Fiction will be revealed on July 7, 2021.



Find the full list below.



Because of You by Dawn French



Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi



Consent by Annabel Lyon



Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters



Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan



How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones



Luster by Raven Leilani



No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood



Nothing But Blue Sky by Kathleen MacMahon



Piranesi by Susanna Clarke



Small Pleasures by Clare Chambers



Summer by Ali Smith



The Golden Rule by Amanda Craig



The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett



Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi



Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller



