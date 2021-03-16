Yaa Gyasi’s ‘Transcendent Kingdom’ makes 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist

Movies of Tuesday, 16 March 2021
Source: Muse Africa
‘Transcendent Kingdom,’ a novel by Ghanaian-American author, Yaa Gyasi has been longlisted for the 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction.
It is one of the United Kingdom’s most prestigious literary prizes‘Transcendent Kingdom‘ follows 28-year-old Gifty, a PhD candidate in neuroscience in her fifth year at Stanford University, and her Ghanaian-American mother, who is suffering from a deep depression.
The shortlist of six books determined by a judging panel will be announced on April 28, 2021. The winner of the 25th edition of the Women’s Prize for Fiction will be revealed on July 7, 2021.
Find the full list below.
Because of You by Dawn French
Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi
Consent by Annabel Lyon
Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters
Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan
How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones
Luster by Raven Leilani
No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
Nothing But Blue Sky by Kathleen MacMahon
Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
Small Pleasures by Clare Chambers
Summer by Ali Smith
The Golden Rule by Amanda Craig
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller