Movies of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Muse Africa

Yaa Gyasi’s ‘Transcendent Kingdom’ makes 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist

Yaa Gyasi, Ghanaian-American author Yaa Gyasi, Ghanaian-American author

‘Transcendent Kingdom,’ a novel by Ghanaian-American author, Yaa Gyasi has been longlisted for the 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction.

It is one of the United Kingdom’s most prestigious literary prizes‘Transcendent Kingdom‘ follows 28-year-old Gifty, a PhD candidate in neuroscience in her fifth year at Stanford University, and her Ghanaian-American mother, who is suffering from a deep depression.

The shortlist of six books determined by a judging panel will be announced on April 28, 2021. The winner of the 25th edition of the Women’s Prize for Fiction will be revealed on July 7, 2021.

Find the full list below.

Because of You by Dawn French

Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi

Consent by Annabel Lyon

Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters

Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan

How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones

Luster by Raven Leilani

No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

Nothing But Blue Sky by Kathleen MacMahon

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Small Pleasures by Clare Chambers

Summer by Ali Smith

The Golden Rule by Amanda Craig

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller

