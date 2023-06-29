'Y'all waiting for my side of the story?' - Iyanya hints of response to Yvonne Nelson?

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 June 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Nigerian musician Iyanya has posted a tweet that is being interpreted as a promise to formally react to statements made about him in a recently published memoir of his former girlfriend Yvonne Nelson.
He was one of the few showbiz personalities addressed in the book 'I am not Yvonne Nelson,' with the author accusing him of being a womanizer who despite being in a relationship with her went chasing other women.
He took a rather jocular approach to his intial response to the 'revelations' by Yvonne Nelson but has tweeted his readiness to tell his part of the story come what may.
His tweet of June 28 read: "Y’all waiting for my side of the story? If I talk now, I’ll be accused of kissing and telling, sluts shaming Etc. But something gat to give, so wait for it."
His tweet came hours after another musician captured in Yvonne's book, Sarkodie, released a 'tell-it-all' track titled 'Try Me,' responding copiously to an abortion Yvonne had of a child that was forming out of a relationship they shared in 2010.
Y’all waiting for my side of the story? If I talk now, I’ll be accused of kissing and telling, sluts shaming Etc.— its iyanyaaaaaa???? (@Iyanya) June 28, 2023
But something gat to give, so wait for it.