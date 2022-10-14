Xandy Kamel shares rare images of herself and daughter

Entertainment of Friday, 14 October 2022

For years, Xandy Kamel has tried to keep the identity of her children hidden until she shared a recent post of herself and a young girl she disclosed to be her daughter.



In an Instagram post dated October 13, 2022, the TV show host was captured hugging and posing with a girl she identified as his daughter.



She added that her daughter was a die-hard fan of hers who loves her no matter what.



“My fruit. See how she hugged me like a die-hard fan. Anyway, she has been my die-hard fan. I love u baby and thanks for loving mummy regardless,” she captioned.



Xandy, in her post, donned a green two-piece attire while her daughter was clad in a blue t-shirt she matched with a pair of black jeans.



One can’t tell if the young girl was her first child or not, but both mother and daughter shared a bond that could be easily spotted in the pictures.



On July 14, 2019, the actress made a shocking revelation in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix, where she disclosed that she had three children but doesn't know who their fathers are.



"I only know I have three biological kids and six adopted kids, but I don't know my children’s father," she said.















