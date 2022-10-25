Xandy Kamel does it again, shares suggestive photo with new man

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Controversial Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel has shared a picture on social media that has gotten many eyes popping.



In an Instagram post on Monday, she was captured bending down to hold the waist of a young man she identified as Bra K.



Xandy posed in a position that put her head close to the man’s private region with a caption expressing gratitude to him for loving her.



“My sugar banana. My baby boo. Thanks for loving me regardless. Bra K I love u,” she wrote.



It is not certain if the actress’s post is a thirst trap or was meant to outdoor her new lover after her marriage hit the rocks barely a year ago.



In May 2020, the Ghanaian actress tied the knot with sports presenter, Kaninja, but their marriage ended with infidelity accusations at the centre of their separation in 2021.



Shortly after she got her heart broken, Xandy Kamel vowed to date only rich men than struggling ones because “they are not worth the commitment and sweat”, she disclosed in an Adom TV interview.





