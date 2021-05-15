You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 15Article 1262383

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: SammyKay Media

Xandy Kamel and husband renew marriage vows to commemorate one year anniversary

Xandy Karmel and husband in a full display of public affection during the event play videoXandy Karmel and husband in a full display of public affection during the event

Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Xandy Kamel and her husband 'King Kaninja' of Angel TV sports fame have celebrated their one-year marriage anniversary in grand style on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Prior to the event, their respective social media pages were flooded with love messages for each other to commemorate the day.

During the plush event which was held at Oasis Park in Accra, the couple seized the opportunity to renew their marriage vows.

Some family members, friends, and celebrities including Christiana Awuni and many others were present to extend their support and goodwill.

Watch video below:

