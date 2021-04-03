You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 03Article 1223020

Music of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: museafrica.com

Wutah Kobby’s new album features Guru, Medikal, Fameye, Kelvynboy, others

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Wutah Kobby has released a new album.

The 18-track project titled ‘Abokobi’ features the likes of Guru, Medikal, Fameye, Kelvynboy, and Kurlsongx.

Kobby, born Daniel Morris Nyarko is a former member of the award-winning music duo, Wutah.

‘If I Get’, ‘Tsotsoo’, ‘Ambulance’, ‘Naa Me’ and ‘So far So Good’ are some of the songs he’s released as a solo artist.

‘Abokobi’ is his third solo studio album.

