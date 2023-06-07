Wutah Kobby challenges stereotypes, urges end to dreadlock stigma

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Ghanaian musician, Wutah Kobby, has weighed in on the controversies surrounding the wearing of dreadlocks by Senior High School students.



Following the recent incident where a student was initially denied admission to Achimota Senior High School due to his dreadlocks but later joined the school's National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) team, Wutah Kobby has expressed his opinion on the matter.



In a report by yfmghana.com, the singer shared his perspective, emphasizing that individuals should be judged based on their actions rather than their appearance.



He believes that this incident should serve as a wake-up call for other schools with strict and inflexible rules to reconsider their stance.



Wutah Kobby also advised those who tend to stereotype and discriminate against individuals with dreadlocks to put an end to such behavior.



He emphasized that the stigma associated with dreadlocks is unwarranted and should be eliminated.



“This should be an eye-opener for the other schools that think they have strict rules which are not subject to change. They should reconsider some of these rules” he said.



