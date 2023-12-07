‘Write songs in English’ comment: I support Nathaniel Bassey 100% - Bridget Otoo

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prominent media personality, Bridget Otoo, has thrown her weight behind Nigerian singer, Nathaniel Bassey after he called on Ghanaian gospel acts to write more songs in English.



She noted that there is nothing wrong with Nathaniel Bassey’s remark calling on Ghanaian gospel acts to write songs in English to be globally recognized because of the impact of language in today’s world.



Bridget Otoo stated that persons who are annoyed with Nathaniel Bassey’s comment can do whatever they want on social media to express their grievances but she is in support of his advice.



She added that it is up to the gospel acts to heed to ignore Nathaniel Bassey’s admonishment but not an imposition.



“I agree with everything Nathaniel Bassey said, you can come and argue with me in your native language if you disagree. ‘as a form of instruction’ directed by the spirit…. You don’t have to obey what he said anaa? ehw3 na ma Nathaniel Bassey ka no 3ntse ase a 3po w)h). K) na k) hyew no. Obi se ma spirit aka esi nakoma ho no no… afena b3n na )w)mu? I know you understand my global language.. let’s argue in the language above,” Bridget Otoo wrote on her X page.



Background



Nathaniel Bassey urged Ghanaian gospel acts to broaden their reach and global impact by singing in English instead of limiting themselves to local dialects.



He made this passionate appeal during the Jesus Christ Encounter event at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 2, 2023.



Speaking at the event, Nathaniel Bassey acknowledged the anointing of Ghanaian gospel artistes but expressed concern that their global recognition was hindered by predominantly singing in Twi.



“In the next 4 to 5 years, Psalmists from Ghana will come to Nigeria and host their own concert, and your songs will rise from Ghana to the nations of the earth,” he said.



Instructing Ghanaian music ministers, Bassey urged them to consider writing songs in English despite their love for their local dialects like Twi.



“As a way of instruction, can I plead with Ghanaian music ministers to write songs in English? Yes, I know you love your local dialect, Twi, etc but there is an anointing on you and the world needs to hear your songs,”



His remark has been met with mixed reactions by Ghanaians as some people criticize him others back his claims.



SB/BB







View the post below



