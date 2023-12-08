‘Write songs in English’ comment: Don’t misconstrue his intentions - Ceccy Twum defends Nathaniel Bassey

Entertainment of Friday, 8 December 2023

Gospel musician, Ceccy Twum, has chided persons who are criticizing Nigerian artiste, Nathaniel Bassey after entreating Ghanaian gospel musicians to write more songs in English.



According to her, Nathaniel Bassey cannot be blamed for undermining the potential of Ghanaian gospel artistes because he spoke based on what God had disclosed to him.



She indicated that those lambasting him for his remarks had misconstrued his intentions because that was not the motive behind his message.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Ceccy Twum backed Nathaniel Bassey’s message and urged gospel artistes in the country to consider writing more songs in English to help improve their craft.



“He [Nathaniel Bassey] said nothing wrong. It was an instruction God gave him to tell us. He didn’t say we should stop singing in the Twi language. His emphasis was on writing more English songs. He didn’t have any malicious intent with what he said so we shouldn't misconstrue his words. People like Joe Mettle and others are doing it and we all can tell how far they have gone.



“If you study his songs you will realize that he uses his native language in some parts of the song for you to identify him but most of the lyrics are in English. Some of us have understood what he said,” she noted.



Background



Nathaniel Bassey urged Ghanaian gospel acts to broaden their reach and global impact by singing in English instead of limiting themselves to local dialects.



He made this passionate appeal during the Jesus Christ Encounter event at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 2, 2023.



Speaking at the event, Nathaniel Bassey acknowledged the anointing of Ghanaian gospel artistes but expressed concern that their global recognition was hindered by predominantly singing in Twi.



“In the next 4 to 5 years, Psalmists from Ghana will come to Nigeria and host their own concert, and your songs will rise from Ghana to the nations of the earth,” he said.



Instructing Ghanaian music ministers, Bassey urged them to consider writing songs in English despite their love for their local dialects like Twi.



“As a way of instruction, can I plead with Ghanaian music ministers to write songs in English? Yes, I know you love your local dialect, Twi, etc but there is an anointing on you and the world needs to hear your songs,”



His remark has been met with mixed reactions by Ghanaians as some people criticize him others back his claims.







SB/BB



