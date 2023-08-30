Worldfaze Studio launches to nurture, connect local artists to global galleries

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Worldfaze Studio and Residency has been outdoored to offer Ghanaian artists the needed exposure to meet international standards.



The studio, which also seeks to harness local talents, has its edifice, situated in Ogbodjo, a town within the Adentan Municipality in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.



Worldfaze Studio has expanded its offerings to provide space for artists to reside, produce, and showcase their work.



It was founded in 2011 by artist, Kwesi Botchway; driven by his passion for art and his upbringing in Nima, which profoundly influenced his artistic perspective.



"What really inspired me to focus on building this place was my earlier experience in Ghana as an artiste. Looking for space was very difficult so after making it into the art world; after having the exposure, I decided to create a space that would serve as nurturing artists, and also give them a space for practice and also experiment", he said.



Botchway's overarching objective is to leverage his deep appreciation for art and community to bolster and cultivate Ghana's art scene.



For the founder, "The primary focus of Worldfaze Studio is to establish a nurturing environment that supports creative individuals and resident artists."



Furthermore, the studio actively endeavours to foster the growth and sustainability of artist communities, as well as nurturing and empowering artists to explore new horizons. In doing so, Worldfaze Studio facilitates interdisciplinary collaboration and experimentation, encouraging artists to push the boundaries of their skills, knowledge, and artistic practices.



The Purple building (inspired by Botchway's unique style of artwork) was conceptualized by the artist himself in collaboration with Architectural Designer and 3D Visualizer Richard Bassimah, and local masons.



Jephthah Aikins Bentsil-Kobiah being one of the resident artists at Worldfaze studio, bracing political issues of infrastructure, environmental degradation, and resource allocation in Ghana and across the African continent at large through the figure and allegorical forms, his allegorical paintings are invested in notions of justice and progress.



"Ye te sika so", Hurdle for Greener Pasture, Strange Land, Passport, Soft Life are some of the artwork of Jephthah Aikins Bentsil- Kobiah.



Daniel Tetteh Nartey is a vibrant and distinct artist whose works center on the experimental exploration of emotions, and personal growth through stratagem of the reinterpretation of the figure, color, line, and texture. His new exhibition of works highlights his experimental approaches to his evolution as a color theorist and genre-bending surrealist.



Among the most striking elements of Tetteh Nartey's work are the seemingly disembodied heads, hands, legs, and feet in his compositions. These newer works offer us figures in various stages of activity; from drinks with friends in Blue Kiosk, Loudspeaker, Afloat, Contestants, Vanity room, One Man no Chop, and Checkers conversation.











Watch the video below:







