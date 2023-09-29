World Tourism Day 2023 to be held in Ada

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: GNA

The 2023 United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO), World Tourism Day, which is celebrated every year on September 27, will be held in Ada, in the Greater Accra Region.



The theme for the celebration, “Tourism and Green Investments”, focuses on green investment as the key priority for tourism’s recovery, future growth and development, and a new and innovative solution to invest in the environment.



Mr. Kofi Attah Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority, (GTA), said each year a country was selected for the official celebration, and this year the official celebration would be held in Riyad, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whiles in Ghana, the National Celebration would be held in Ada.



“The UN World Tourism Day is celebrated to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, economic, political, and cultural value.”



He said over the years, the GTA has been celebrating World Tourism Day under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture in different Regions to put them in the spotlight.



“Activities lined up for this year’s celebration in Ada include a tree planting exercise and exhibition on September 25, fun games, Regatta, and exhibition on September 26, Grand Durbar, tours and exhibition on September 27.



Mr Kusi noted that the GTA Regional Offices would also celebrate the event with a series of activities to complement the National Celebration in Ada.



World Tourism Day was designed by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in September 1979, with the commemoration to commence in 1980. This date was chosen to coincide with an important milestone in world tourism: the anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO Statutes on 27 September 1970.