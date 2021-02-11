Entertainment of Thursday, 11 February 2021

’Worlasi is a Hip-hop beast’ – Teephlow

Ghanaian award-winning Hip-hop recording artist, Lukeman Ekow Baidoo, who performs under the stage name Teephlow, has described colleague artiste Worlasi as the ‘baddest’ talent when it comes to Hip-hop bars in Ghana.



Teephlow indicated that Worlasi is his go-to guy when he gets lost on a Hip-hop beat and always feels right with him (Worlasi) on any project he (Teephlow) works on.



“Worlasi is my go-to when I go to certain dark places on a Hip-hop beat. If you will remember, I even had him at the ending part of my first Phlowducation.



Worlasi is a demon in Hip-hop and when I get a demon note, he is the guy to go to. It was just right to have him on the project”.



Teephlow made this known in a discussion on his latest project, Phlowducation 2; The Homecoming on Y 97.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe with Nana Kwasi-Wusu (PM).



On Teephlow’s account, he is always asking Worlasi the kind of hooks and bars he used for his rap, “Worlasi is crazy”, he admitted.



Throwing a $200 challenge to his fans, Teephlow said, “From Monday, I will put Genesis out there and anyone who can make out what Worlasi was saying in the chorus and explain it will receive a cash prize of $200. Worlasi’s hook is mad”.



Teephlow is out with a new album dubbed, Phlowducation 2; The Homecoming. The album has amazing tracks and equally amazing artists featured on there. The gifted artiste featured the likes of Samini, Efya, Kelvyn Boy, Strongman, Camidoh, and a host of other artists.