Working with Mercy Chinwo was amazing, she is a gifted musician – Diana Hamilton

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Multiple award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton has described her collaboration with Nigerian musicians as analytical.



The song, dubbed ”The Doing of the Lord, features popular Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.



Diana Hamilton described the working experience between her and Mercy as exceptional.



According to her, Mercy Chinwo is not only gifted but fantastic to work with.



“She is ‘crazy’, fantastic, and it was amazing working with her,” he added.



She revealed to host Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that Mercy fell in love with the song the moment she sent it to her.



Diana Hamilton said Mercy Chinwo was eager to learn the two lyrics the moment she received the song.



She told the host the song was an anthem and theme for this year’s Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton, which would be organised in Kumasi, Accra, the UK, and the United States this year.



This year’s edition, she added, is the tenth edition.



The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Perez Dome in Accra.



The Experience with Diana Hamilton has run successfully since 2014, with London being the first-ever city to host it. Ghana hosted its first edition in 2016.



Diana Hamilton explained how they met, saying their friendship began at the Women in Worship event and progressed to Instagram and WhatsApp before they began conversing.



According to her, their partnership was not through a third party, but rather through the bond they had.