Working at GHAMRO was disheartening - Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has opened up about the experience he had when he was working for the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO).



Having worked with GHAMRO five years ago, he explained that he had a terrible experience that left him with bad memories of the organisation.



In his explanation, he revealed that the institution lacked proper supervision which led to disorganization, and nobody seemed to care about their colleagues' work.



Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee and monitored by GhanaWeb, Okyeame Kwame explained why his working experience at GHAMRO was “disheartening.”



“I worked at GHAMRO for seven months and the experience was disheartening. Sometimes after we’ve planned for elections and the time is due, then somebody will put an injunction to disrupt the whole process. Since I left GHAMRO, It took me five years to pass by there again because I was heartbroken.



"If you work for GHAMRO wholeheartedly you may end up dying. This is because your superiors or subordinates don’t care about you so we struggle to talk about the institution on radio,” he said.



He added that it is high time GHAMRO takes the necessary steps to ensure that players in the creative arts sector earn the right income to improve their lives.



Watch the video below.





SB/OGB