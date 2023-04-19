'Work for your own money' - Actress to women

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress, Nkechi Blessing has advised women on the importance of having their own money in a marriage or relationship.



Her advice to women comes after an alleged divorce settlement involving football star, Achraf Hakimi and his wife, Hiba Abouk.



In a post on her Instagram page, Nkechi urged women not to stop grinding.



“Why it’s important as a lady to work for your own money, a man with money will be a plus and not a must.



“Big shout out to all hardworking women out there, don’t stop grinding,” she wrote.



Hakimi, 24, and his ex-wife, Abouk, are in their divorce process according to reports.



Recall that news recently broke on the internet on how Hakimi, 24, dribbled his ex-wife in their divorce process by putting all his assets in his mother’s name to deny the mother of two a juicy divorce settlement.





