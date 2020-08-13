Tabloid News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Wontumi has the keys to your victory, protect him - Pastor tells NPP

The Head Pastor of Christ In One Prayer Center at Asenua in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region, Prophet Kusi Appiah, has said the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, holds the keys to the electoral fortunes of the party and must be fiercely guarded by the party.



The Man of God emphasized that Wontumi ought to be protected both spiritually and physically from all evils in order to sustain the NPP in power.



“Wontumi is special to the NPP so they must pray for him and protect him, this is a revelation I have received” Prophet Kusi Appiah said in an interview on Wontumi Radio.



For the main opposition NDC, Prophet Kusi Appiah believes it’s headed for defeat and will suffer six consecutive electoral defeats before they find their saviour in the current Minority Leader and MP for Tamale Central, Hon. Haruna Iddrissu.



He has further prophesied that the NPP will annex 162 seats to win absolute majority in Parliament, declaring further that the current Vice President, Dr. Bawumia will also serve eight-year Presidential term on the ticket of the NPP.

