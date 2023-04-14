Women with low self-esteem use love charms to tie a man down – Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu

Entertainment of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: Richard Osei, Contributor

TikTok influencer, Hajia Bintu has since attracted numerous backlashes from the public including Us-based Ghanaian Economist, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu after a viral video of herself promoting love charms or “Kayamata” to extort money from sexual partners.



Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu has condemned the act and described women who indulge in that with low self-esteem.



He believes a confident woman does not need love charms to stay attracted to men or be gifted money.



In a post on social media, Dr. Iddrisu says “Low self-esteem women are those who need love charms to tie a man down. You can make a man love you without a single charm. Well, unless you are using men as a business to make money. In that case, you would definitely need thousands of love charms.”



Expressing disappointment in the TikTok star of her recent stands describing women as a sex symbol and now advertising love charms such as “Do As I Say, Love Me Alone, Love & Pay, etc. while calling on the feminine society to call her to order.



Dr. Iddrisu also advised young ladies to be vigilant and not allow themselves to be brainwashed.

“Young Ladies, don’t be brainwashed by social media advertisements. The advertisers themselves hardly use the products they advertise on their pages”