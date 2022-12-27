Women want to copy me because I changed the game of liposuction - Moesha Boduong

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Despite becoming a born-again Christian who aspires to be herself, Moesha Boduong has boasted about being the first to make liposuctions a big deal in Ghana.



According to her, she's a pacesetter and will always continue to set the trends.



In some photos she published on her Snapchat, she described herself as Ghana's Kim Kardashian who would change the world.



“My new look would make many women love to copy my hairstyle as God made everyone learn soo much from how I changed the game by having liposuction and now, let's agree that Ghana's Kim K is going to sell Ghana to the world. Kim k should watch out for me,” she said.



She also indicated that after watching several interviews of American socialite, Kim Kardashian, she was confident that Kim was a follower of Christ and that God can make her just like reality show actress.



“Kim Kardashian loves Jesus, and I have watched most of her interviews loving God and still posing for brands that sell her brand.



“God can also make me like her, I hate to say this, but God never hated on Kim and I would always be soo different from everyone,” Moesha Boduong added.











