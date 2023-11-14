'Women nowadays hide their men yet show us their body parts' - Actor

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, has criticized women who expose their body parts yet hide their partners.



The actor observed that content creators, particularly, conceal their relationships while flaunting their private bodies all in the name of producing content.



He retorted that these types of women mostly adopt phrases like, "You can't tell a woman what to do with her body," "My body is my business," and "You can look but can't touch, among others."



In a long Instagram post, he wrote; “Girls are funny sha. Especially the ones wey be content creators. Na only Dem go show you pant, show you bra, show you the birthmark wey dey for the side of their left thigh. Nearly show you their full “Conchas” in the name of content creation.



"But Dem dey hide their man. MY BODY MY BUSINESS... Can’t tell a woman what to do with her body… You can look but you can’t touch … But we MUST raise Better Men A-Bobby, you remember that year wey be say: to see pant na WORK. You go Labour in Love before you confirm laps sef… but now?



Gideon further stated that he is only advocating for sanity on the streets and not in any way against women.



"You nor need to zoom anything sef. I nor talk say e no fine o! E fine die! But na all of us be Vigilante for these streets. And Na “safer streets” I Dey advocate for…while we attempt to raise BETTER Men. It STILL takes a VILLAGE. Wetin be “Imagination” for where SISQO Dey sing “THONG SONG”….? That Thooooooong! ( Baby Geh, LAUGH Abeg! D thing sef Funny)”.