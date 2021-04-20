Women in photography cry for the spotlight

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: GNA

Madam Hannah Acquah Blefoahomah, Assistant Manager of Lar-Mer Digital Photos, in Tema on Monday appealed to media houses and organizers of major events to engage women in the photography business.



Speaking to the GNA, in an interview at Tema, Madam Blefoahomah said that, though it seemed the photography sector was male-dominated she strongly believed that, if women were given the chance they would do more and this would add up to the benefit of the creative industry.



She said that anytime the girl-child set herself to do something different, they gave it all, so event organizers should engage female photographers for their evens and they would prove their worth.



She added that women were gradually breaking the photography barrier and they were getting more interested in photography even though some women saw it as tedious work.



“More women are actually venturing into the business now, even though sometimes parents don’t really encourage their children to take photography as a career instead, they want them to become doctors, lawyers, and accountants,” she said.



Madam Blefoahomah also encouraged the girl-child who had a passion for photography work to keep working hard and evolving each day by learning new skills as technology in the field of photography kept changing.