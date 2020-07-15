Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Women better at multitasking than men – Jayana

Musician Jayana

Ghanaian gospel musician, Jayana has said women are better than men at multitasking.



She believes women perform better when given leadership positions than their male counterparts.



Jayana told Eddie Ray, host of Kasapa Entertainment on Kasapa102.5Fm, women can do far better if they are given the chance.



According to her, most men cannot handle the pain of giving birth.



“I believe that what men can do, women can also do and do it better because we have the strength. Women are multi-tasked, we can do like so many things at the same time. Most men are unable to watch the pains their women go through during childbirth.” Jayana said on Kasapa Entertainment



Jayana is currently promoting her new singles ‘Time’ and ‘I Believe’.





