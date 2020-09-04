Entertainment of Friday, 4 September 2020

Womanizing doesn’t cause the downfall of musicians – Amerado insists

Rapper, Amerado Burner

The originator and producer of “Yete nsem” a weekly update of all the trending issues in the country, Amerado Burner has explained that womanising doesn’t cause the downfall of musicians.



According to the versatile and talented artiste, serious musicians will never abandon their studio sessions to go and chase women.



During an interview with “Y3 Kasa TV” the 'Twaso' composer further argued that womanizing is the least amongst the factors which drown the career of musicians.



Amerado also disclosed that he’s working very hard to release more bangers into the system to grow his fanbase.



The young rapper additionally revealed that, unlike his colleagues, he’s not much into cars and fancy clothes therefore he’s investing all the income from his craft into his career.

