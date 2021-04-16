You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 16Article 1234126

LifeStyle of Friday, 16 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Woman reveals how she left her boyfriend because of his weakness in bed

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo

A Ghanaian woman who pleads for her identity to remain unknown has expressed regret for leaving her ex-boyfriend because of his weakness in bed.

According to her, the man saw her through school when things were tough for her and she left him for someone else because he was unable to satisfy her sexually.

Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s Boneka Edition of NsemPii she said, “I’m with someone else now but I keep remembering him and everything he did for me. I know what I did was wrong and I shouldn’t have done that but I couldn’t take it anymore”.

She went in to say that she did not give him any cogent reason for leaving the relationship because she did not know how to break the news to him.

“I feel indebted to him because of how well he took care of me when we were still together and now I want to see him and ask for forgiveness” she stated.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

Akuapem Poloo posted a partially nude photo with her son during his 7th birthday

Akuapem Poloo's mother weeps on radio, begs judge to free her daughter

Sports

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto announce squad for Great Olympics clash

Business

Richard Anamoo is a former Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority

Publication on French billionaire controlling Ghana’s ports false - Former GPHA Boss

Africa

Founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations, Pastor T.B. Joshua

T.B. Joshua 'explain' why YouTube suspend Emmanuel TV channel from dia platform

Opinions

The 18 year old SHS student sentenced to jail for robbery

Jailing of an 18 year old SHS boy for 15 years: How many years of jail terms have the kleptocrats received?