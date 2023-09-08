Woman goes into labor during Beyoncé concert, stays till show ends

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

Despite an unexpected turn of events, choreographer Sarah Francis Jones decided an unplanned labor would not stop her from enjoying Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles. Her husband, actor Marcel Spears, captured the memorable moment with Jones, dressed in a silver dress and headband, dancing to the music before having to sit down due to labor pains. She later gave birth to a healthy baby daughter just a few hours after the concert.



In sharing the moment with their fans, her husband posted footage of Jones giving birth in the delivery room. He later displayed the newborn baby, Nola. Jones joined the fun by sharing another video capturing this emotional moment and humorously noted in the caption, “Turns out we were having a whole baby at @Beyoncé bday show.”



The proud parents explained to local news channels that their adventure began shortly after a fun part of Beyoncé’s concert called the mute challenge. This challenge took place during the singer’s performance of the track “Energy” from the Renaissance album. During this challenge, everyone in the audience was expected to go silent after the line, “Look around everybody on mute,” according to the New York Post.



Jones initially wasn’t due for another week, so she thought her contractions might be Braxton Hicks contractions. However, she soon realized that something was happening. She shared, “Usually, I like to dance at the concert, and I was like, ‘I think I need to sit down for a second.’



After they left the venue at the end of the concert, they realized it wasn’t a false alarm, and Jones was indeed going into labor. Spears noted that the most significant contractions occurred during the song “Virgo’s Groove” from Beyoncé’s Renaissance album. They headed to the hospital, where Jones gave birth to a healthy baby girl.



The couple are currently on a search for a middle name for baby Nora and don’t mind sticking to something Beyoncé-like. Jones isn’t the only concertgoer who has experienced going into labor during a live performance recently. In July, 28-year-old Taylor Swift fan Tori Hedges went into labor during the singer’s Eras tour in Ohio.