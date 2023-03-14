Woman explains why she'll not declare assets acquired before marriage to her husband

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

There have been several stories of men and women calling out their partners and threatening divorce after discovering that they have properties which they had no knowledge about.



Ghanaian content creator and co-founder of Hey Girl Foundation, Anastasia Okine reacting to the subject on Moans & Cuddles with Paula Amma Broni stated that she sees no reason to declare her asserts to a man especially when she acquired them before meeting him.



"My question will be, at what point did I acquire these asserts? Did I acquire them before the marriage or within the marriage? Now if it is before the marriage, I don't see the need to. What is the essence of declaring my asserts to you? What is the end goal? Is it to where you come to participate in the sustenance of what I have had before I meet you? What is that knowledge of use to you? If it is not, I don't see the reason," she told GhanaWeb.



Anastasia who rose to the defence of couples who prefer to keep some matters private in their relationship stated the instance in which she can come clean.



She further noted that the lack of trust in a relationship led some men and women to have a second plan that can cushion them in instances when their partner fails to contribute to their family development.



"If we are at a certain point in our relationship...you've got yours, I've got mine, it doesn't affect anything, I am just going to say it...I am not declaring my asset in a relationship where I acquired those things before meeting you," she added.





