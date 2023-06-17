Woman allows an elephant to smack her buttocks with its trunk

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 June 2023

A young woman who identified herself as Chanda Diva has become an internet sensation after an enchanting interaction with a group of elephants, capturing the attention of social media users worldwide.



In a video she posted on TikTok during a trip to Thailand, the young woman found herself in an extraordinary moment while bathing in the sea.



As the gentle waves caressed her, an elephant approached her with evident curiosity, extending its trunk towards her.



Reacting swiftly, the woman turned her buttocks towards the animal, and with a nimble and playful movement, the elephant lightly tapped her buttocks, surprising her.



"I thought we had a bond…. This elephant wanted all his money worth of smacks," she captioned.



The unexpected gesture prompted the woman to burst into a fit of excitement and laughter, clearly relishing the delightful encounter.



She relished the moment even more, turning her backside for the elephant to continue hitting her buttocks.



What added to the allure of the scene was the presence of three other elephants standing nearby, seemingly observing the playful exchange.



Their caretakers stood alongside them, infusing the situation with a sense of wonder and intrigue.







