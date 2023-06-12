Wizkid unfollows everyone on Instagram except Naira Marley

Entertainment of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has unfollowed everyone on his official Instagram account except Marlian label boss, Naira Maley.



Checks on his page show all posts on the singer's account are still intact, with the exception of modifications to the people he follows.



Wizkid once generated media attention with his Instagram feed sometime back when he removed all of the posts from his timeline in 2019.



However, his most recent action comes days after Davido, started the conversations surrounding 'new and old cats' in the industry.



Meanwhile, many have been astonished by the Grammy award-winning singer's actions and wondered the reason behind it.



JboyPeters001: "That would be Naira Marley biggest achievement to brag about."



liyoklm: "If wizkid want to follow him following mate now he/she must subscribe."



IshakaHamza1: "What this things mean is he signed out him"



_DadaSZN "He no go unfollow hin loud plug now."



themaleek: "Wizkid unfollow everybody for IG, con leave only Naira Marley?? I no understand."



ghusee_walker: "He wan stay in contact with e plug!"



