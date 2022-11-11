Wizkid to bless Accra with first-ever African performance of 'More love Less Ego' album

Music of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Renowned global Afrobeats star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known worldwide as Wizkid is poised to stage his first-ever headline concert in the nation’s capital, Accra this December.



Owing to a streak of major achievements and hit releases throughout his career and especially in 2022, Nigeria’s finest Afrobeat sensation is about to pull off the most epic concert Ghana has ever experienced on the 10th of December, 2022.



Big Wiz is set to make another major statement at the 40,000 seater Accra Sports Stadium right after his November 16th concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden and November 24th gig at the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands.



Patrons should expect an exclusive treat as the event will see the multiple award-winning act give a first-ever live performance of songs from his new album; "More Love Less Ego".



It would be his debut performance of the new album in Africa and a historic bookmark that occurred nowhere else but in Ghana, the gateway to Africa and the world's most preferred Christmas holiday destination!