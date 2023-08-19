Wizkid loses mum

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has lost his mother.



Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun died at around 1.30 am on Friday in a shocking event that has thrown the entertainment industry into a state of mourning.



The late Mrs. Balogun was a pillar of support in her son’s successful music career.



Meanwhile, the singer’s fans have shared heartfelt tributes online.



Wizkid’s longtime manager who confirmed the news said Mrs Balogun died in the early hours of Friday.



“Yes, she died this morning, at about 1.30 am,” Aare said.



The late Balogun is the mother to two other children, Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun.



