Wizkid loses mum

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 August 2023
Source: mynigeria.com
Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has lost his mother.
Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun died at around 1.30 am on Friday in a shocking event that has thrown the entertainment industry into a state of mourning.
The late Mrs. Balogun was a pillar of support in her son’s successful music career.
Meanwhile, the singer’s fans have shared heartfelt tributes online.
Wizkid’s longtime manager who confirmed the news said Mrs Balogun died in the early hours of Friday.
“Yes, she died this morning, at about 1.30 am,” Aare said.
The late Balogun is the mother to two other children, Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun.
Mummy was a beautiful, wonderful, and amazing woman, she lived an inspirational life.#WizkidTBT #wizkid #RIP #afrobeats #music #nija #FridayThoughts @wizkidayo pic.twitter.com/uFChftwhsT— John Clinton (@Bayougar) August 18, 2023
Rest in Paradise Iya Olubusayo, thank you for blessing the world with Wizkid????️ pic.twitter.com/R8YSiPzBk6— ✨✨✨ (@glowinthe_) August 18, 2023
May her soul rest in peace, Wizkid loved his mum!!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjVgREuW7e— ???????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????? (@nutayobami) August 18, 2023
God Almighty will be with you during this period????may her soul rest in perfect peace????stay strong @Wizkid pic.twitter.com/NtomItInb5— Olamitunde???? (@Ola_Wealth001) August 18, 2023