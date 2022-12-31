Wizkid flaunts his new plush Lamborghini Urus

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, has launched his newly acquired Lamborghini Urus on the streets of Lagos.



The singer took the green-colored multi-million-naira whip for a drive in the nation’s capital for the first time.



Wizkid, who drove the car himself, caused heads to turn when he arrived at the venue of an event and hopped down from it.



A member of his team that rode in the backseat also recorded the Grammy winner as he was driving around town at night.



The Nigerian superstar owns a fleet of cars including a Rolls-Royce Black Badge, Lamborghini Aventador, Mercedes Benz V Class 2019 and many others.



Watch the video below:



