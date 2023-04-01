Wizkid constantly calls to check on me - Davido

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Davido has confirmed that works are underway for the release of a joint album with his colleague, Wizkid. The collaboration will witness the Nigerian superstars touring the world and mounting big stages together in years.



On the account of Davido who just released this 'Timeless' album, Wizkid showered concern through his grieving period by checking up on him almost every week.



"Dude literally calls me every week and checks on me. Shout out to Wiz,” Davido disclosed on The Beats FM in Lagos.



Music lovers reacting to the latest revelation, congratulated both parties for smoking the peace pipe and agreeing to once again collaborate on a song.



Wizkid also received accolades from social media users for offering his colleague a shoulder to cry on following the demise of his son in October 2022.



Davido hinted that 2024 will be dedicated to their joint tour after his solo tour this year.



“I’d be lying to you if I tell you that is not in the talks. It’s looking like next year, we're going on tour. I have to do mine this year, the Timeless album...I think me and Wiz are probably going to drop a record and promote, probably go on tour," he announced.







