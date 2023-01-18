Wizkid confirms tour with Davido

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Two of Africa's biggest afrobeat export, Ayo Balogun who is also known as Wizkid, and David Adeleke popularly called Davido will embark on a world tour.



This was confirmed by Wizkid on his Instastory on Wednesday, January 18.



He said: "After my MMLE tout!! Davido and I going on tour! Save your coins! I no one hear pim!!!"



Popular blogger Tunde Ednut via one of his Instagram pages wrote that the tour will be done across 10 cities across the world.










