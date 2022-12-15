Wizkid concert: Organizers were overly ambitious - Van Calebs

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian showbiz personality, Van Calebs has lashed out at the organizers of the failed Wizkid concert for being overly ambitious with their target of filling the Accra Sports Stadium.



Van Calebs in a social media post reasoned that it is unthinkable and unrealistic for anyone to think that any Ghanaian or Nigerian artiste could solely fill the Accra Sports Stadium to its capacity.



Van Calebs said all factors that need to be in place for such lofty idea to be realized were not in favor of organizers.





He explained that aside the period for hyping the program being short, the amount charged and the absence of some of A-class Ghanaian artistes on the bill meant that it was going to flop.



He is thus demanding a refund for anyone who purchased a ticket for the event.



“No artiste from our part of the World can fill the Accra Sports Stadium. Stadium shows are different and those who can fill it can’t pay for the amount they wanted.



“The organizers also did poor grounds work. For such a big show you need the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and artistes with huge followings to be on. What they must do now is to refund the monies of those who paid for the tickets”, he said.



Already, the organizers have promised to refund all monies whereas Wizkid has vowed to hold a new show with his fans