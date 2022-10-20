Wizkid and manager Jada welcome second child

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Afrobeats sensation, Ayo Balogun who is better known as Wizkid has welcomed his second child with his talent manager, Jada Pollock.



Although the singer didn't announce the birth of his new baby, Jada, who is his third baby mama posted a picture of herself with a newborn. This comes after she flaunted her baby bump in social media posts.



The new photo on her Instagram page has attracted comments from celebrities and well-wishers.



The picture was intended to celebrate her birthday anniversary but there has been an outpour of goodwill messages and congratulations from Wizkid’s fans.



As captioned, Jada P. wrote; “Beyond a blessing, Thank you God for another year!”.



In October 2017, Wizkid and his partner welcomed a baby boy. He was named after his father, Zion-Ayo Balogun.



Jada Pollock, also known as Jada P is a 38-year-old American entrepreneur, music executive, media entrepreneur, and talent manager. She is known to have worked with famous stars, but to many Nigerians, she is more famously known as Wizkid’s third baby mama.





Check out the post below:



