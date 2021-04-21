WizKid shows up to dentist appointment with dental surgeon Dr Louisa Ansong

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Dickson Boadu, Contributor

Grammy award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, WizKid, showed up to a dentist appointment for an emergency dental health checkup at the Charisma Dental, Ghana with Ghanaian Dental Surgeon, Dr. Louisa Ansong.



"The starboy himself @wizkidayo came over to have his teeth taken care of at @charismadentalgh. You should make it a point to see your dentist every 6 months too," she shared a photo of WizKid and herself on Instagram.



Few weeks ago, Davido - Nigerian-American singer, songwriter and record producer and the 30 Billion Gang, also booked an emergency service appointment with the dental institution to get examined.



With a well decorated and enviable record, the wife of multi-award-winning Reggae & Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa Ansong-Satekla, has become the most sought after Ghanaian professional Dentist licensed to practice the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases, injuries, and malformations of the teeth, jaws, and mouth. Her establishment has been the hub of celebrities seeking for great dental health checkup and solutions.



Right after High School, she proceeded to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology for her tertiary education. She graduated as the Overall Best Student (Dental Surgeon) from the KNUST in 2016. As a top student, she won 6 out of the 9 awards during the school’s graduation.



Dr. Louisa Ansong is currently practicing as a dentist at the Charisma Dental Clinic. With her passion to change the face of oral health care in Ghana, she has introduced a weekly oral health campaign on social media dubbed "Toothy Tuesdays". The program is aimed at educating her followers and the masses as well about the healthy tips of having healthy teeth.



The web show is updated on weekly basis. It keeps patients and the general public well informed on the risk associated with the improper treatment along with its impact on Dental patient. The debut episode of the show premiered on her official Instagram channel in December, 2020, amassing over 70,000 views