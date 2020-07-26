Wiyaala ‘the singing lioness’ takes turn on Talkertainment

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 July 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The musically gifted African girl from the Upper West region of Ghana, Wiyaala takes her turn on this edition of Talkertainment
Watch out for interesting revelations on this show which premieres on Monday July 27, 2020 at 1pm.
Website: www.ghanaweb.com
YouTube: GhanaWeb TV https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsL03z5sLvA0t8sjwDWf_3A
Facebook: TheGhanaWeb https://www.facebook.com/TheGhanaWeb/
Twitter: TheGhanaWeb https://twitter.com/TheGhanaWeb/
Watch the video below
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.