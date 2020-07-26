Entertainment of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Wiyaala ‘the singing lioness’ takes turn on Talkertainment

play videoGhanaian female musician, Wiyaala

The musically gifted African girl from the Upper West region of Ghana, Wiyaala takes her turn on this edition of Talkertainment



Watch out for interesting revelations on this show which premieres on Monday July 27, 2020 at 1pm.



