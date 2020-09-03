Entertainment of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Wiyaala says 'small buttocks matter' as she shows off wild twerking skills

Noella Wiyaala has given her fans a free show with her dancing skills.



The Ghanaian singer, known for her energetic performance on stages across the globe, has taken to social media to entertain her followers with francophone dance moves that have seen her twerking what her mama gave her.



However, before the action with her sister, the 'Rock My Body' singer took time to remind her fans that 'small buttocks matter' before she proceeded to kill the track she was dancing to with her 'killa backa' moves.



Wiyaala captioned the video shared on her 198k Instagram page "a little crazy sometimes with my sister".



Despite not having the heaviest assets which many used to when it comes to twerking, Wiyaal has managed to earn good ratings from almost everyone who dropped a comment on the video -



