Wiyaala’s manager clashes with Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Wiyaala with her manager [L]; Arnold-Asamoah-Baidoo [R]

John Sherren, the manager of Wiyaala has said he is confused over the conduct of Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo towards his artiste.



His comment comes after Wiyaala took to social media to express fury over some remarks the entertainment analyst and journalist made on GhanaWeb TV’s weekly entertainment review show Bloggers’ Forum hosted by Abrantepa.



Mr. Asamoah-Baidoo in his submission on the show disagreed with music producer JMJ’s assertion that the female music scene is virtually dead after the exit of Kaakie, Ebony and MzVee.



The renowned music producer had been quoted to have said that “During the time of Kaakie I am sure you guys saw how active she was with her A-game and changing the scene so quickly. Same was MzVee and Ebony (of blessed memory) when they hopped on too – these 3 females directed all the traffic to their corner and gave us hits back to back nonstop.



“We can hardly see any female in that same light as them. Shouts to Wiyaala who is doing well out the, she could be an exception but the rest are still not there yet for me.”



Although Asamoah-Baidoo acknowledged the success chalked by Wiyaala in the music industry, he mentioned that JMJ’s comparison of Wiyaala’s progress with other Ghanaian female artistes is weak because she focuses on the international market.



The astute entertainment critic argued that the likes of Wendy Shay Sista Afia, Cina Soul, Adina have performed tremendously hence JMJ’s argument that the female music scene is virtually dead is flawed.



“In Ghana, Wiyalaa is not out there and you and I know that for some years, she and her handlers decided that we are leaving this space for you people. Our target is the international market where we get to perform at festivals. So I’m confused about JMJ’s shout outs to Wiyaala,” he told host Abrantepa.



“You’re shouting out Wiyaala who is not even paying attention to what is transpiring in our setting. Her focus is out there and you’re also telling us that the scene within our space is down… So the correlation is weak,” he added.







Reacting to the brouhaha, John Sherren shared a story Asamoah-Baidoo wrote about Wiyaala in 2018 and expressed how puzzled he was. Like his artiste, he takes a strong exception to Asamoah- Baidoo’s submission on Bloggers’ Forum.



“Hey guys! What's wrong with Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo? He says on Ghanaweb TV that Wiyaala does not count in the Ghana music industry? And then he writes this! I'm confused lol!,” his post read.



In rebuttal, Asamoah-Baidoo commented: “What's wrong with me? Lol. This article was written in 2018. I just posted it again to show that I cannot disrespect her brand. Never. And I clearly didnt discredit her on ghanaweb tv. You can respectfully watch it again.”









