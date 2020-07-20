Music of Monday, 20 July 2020

Wiyaala releases music video to her 2014 hit song

Ghanaian musician, Wiyaala

Lioness of Africa, Wiyaala is cementing her status as one of the best musicians in the world.



Her fans argue that she is one of the underrated musicians in the country and judging by her body of work, we see no lie in this argument.



In 2014, Wiyaala released a song called ‘Angel’.The song had beautiful vocal scarring the amazing message of having someone be there for you.



Almost 6 years later, Wiyaala has released the music video for the song.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she also made the video free download for her fans.

