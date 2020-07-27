Entertainment of Monday, 27 July 2020

Wiyaala addresses ills in the music industry, goes hard on critics

play videoWiyaala in an interview with GhanaWebTV

The musically gifted African girl from the Upper West region of Ghana takes her turn on this edition of Talkertainment.



The lioness of Africa who dogged child Marriage and all other odds to bring her irrepressible talent to bear talks about the challenges of being a female artist in the Ghanaian music industry.



Among other issues, Wiyaala emphasized on the fact she does not wait for awards to validate her, adding that she rather seeks to have an impact on her audience.



She totally disagrees with the assertion that the female music scene is not as vibrant as it used to be when the likes of Kaakie, Eazzy were at the prime.



Also, “The lioness”has an interesting response to a section of the public who body shame her.



"When i started, people were calling me the Northern cassava but all those insults mean nothing to me. My mind is closed to negatively," she stated.



Watch the video below for more interesting revelations









