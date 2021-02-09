Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Wives of respected, ‘big big Pastors’ painfully suffering in silence – Charlotte Oduro reveals

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Outspoken marriage Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has revealed that the wives of most respected pastors are suffering painfully in silence and are not comfortable opening to the psychological torture they are being subjected to.



“I have many men of God because I am one, their wives are seriously suffering but they cannot voice it publicly. You cannot say it because your husband is a pastor and you are his wife. Who are you going to complain to? You see her come to church well-dressed but behind the scenes, things are not going as expected,” she revealed while speaking on the topic “The Needs Of Our Partners” on Okay FM’s Ekwanso Dwodwo with Abeiku Santana monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



She revealed that this is so because most pastors are not making time for their wives leaving them with no option but endure what the circumstances they find themselves.



“She is going through pain because the pastor needs to take care of the church, the needs of the church and neglect the woman in the house. That is the conduct of most men. I have bought her a car, we have a house we have everything so she is fine. It is not about the car, it is not about the money but just giving a little time to her”, she explained.



According to her, what most women desire is their partners looking at them admiringly and saying “you look good” and they are good to go.