Without the Holy Spirit, we are noise - Kofi Peprah to fellow gospel ministers

Music of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

Kumasi-based gospel contemporary music group, 'The Blood Crew' has held its annual live concert dubbed, The Blood Effect 2021.



Among the artistes who graced the occasion was Kofi Owusu Peprah, one of the fast-rising gospel ministers in the country.



During his performance, the 'Yesu Nyame Ba' composer urged the congregants and the host group to be more conscious and sensitive to the things of the spirit.



According to him, it is paramount for gospel ministers to seek God in all their endeavors.



"I always tell people that we work hand in hand with the Holy Spirit. Without the Holy Spirit, we are nothing. If you invite me for a program and I tell you that I don't have a message, thank God because I've saved the people and the program", he addressed.



He added that it is worthless for a gospel minister to come on stage just to entertain and perform without the holy spirit.



"Without the Holy Spirit, we are noise, we are nothing ", he reiterated.



