Entertainment of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

'Without peace music won’t make sense' – Fayorsey tells Ghanaians

Singer Fayorsey

CampWhat Music Record signee Fayorsey is entreating Ghanaians and politicians to choose peace over anything for this year’s election.



Although Ghana has been relatively free of election violence, unlike states such as Kenya, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe, which have suffered rioting during election campaigns.



According to him, if there is peace before and after the elections, people can focus on creative endeavours. The economy can thrive in peacetime too.



The greatest benefit of peace is that people are not afraid for their lives and people are not losing their lives fighting one another. This benefits the economy because they are then contributing citizens.



He added that “Since the advent of multi-party Democracy in 1992, Ghana had held six consecutive elections that observers regarded as relatively free and fair. The result of conflict shatters lives and stunts development, this won’t make us enjoy the creative pieces from our favourite music stars and also music won’t make sense anymore. Let’s choose peace over anything,” he said.



Fayorsey recently released a new banger dubbed ‘Bad Gyal’ which is his first music project for 2020.



The song celebrates the uniqueness and beauty in every woman, which should be respected so that peace can reign. The song was written by the artiste and produced by Kweku Dee.



Fayorsey's songs are inspired mostly depending on his feeling at a particular time.



“When I’m just in a vibe I channel my emotions and put them into melodies. I have a lot of songs I can’t count, to be honest,” he said.



‘BadGyal’ is explained as a ‘Good Girl’ who should be prioritized, love, and respected by her partner. The son is available on all streaming platforms.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.